Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Trading Up 5.9%

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) shares rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 17,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,557,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Nutanix Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at $528,107.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 485,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 31.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

