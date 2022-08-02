Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$96.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 price objective for the company.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$109.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$108.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$114.09. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$72.10 and a 12 month high of C$147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 18.0300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

