Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 43,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,763.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 538,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 509,929 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 669,667 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

