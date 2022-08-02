nVent Electric’s (NVT) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.77. 43,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,539. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.94%.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 966,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.