nVent Electric’s (NVT) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

nVent Electric stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.77. 43,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,539. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 966,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

