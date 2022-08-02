NXM (NXM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,191.00

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $51.67 or 0.00226261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $338.69 million and $5,191.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NXM has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,835.65 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003808 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00127401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00031400 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,787,142 coins and its circulating supply is 6,554,487 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

