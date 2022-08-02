O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.20 EPS.

O-I Glass Price Performance

NYSE:OI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

About O-I Glass

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,003,000 after buying an additional 376,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,078,000 after buying an additional 152,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after buying an additional 101,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 20,979 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

