O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.20 EPS.
O-I Glass Price Performance
NYSE:OI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O-I Glass (OI)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.