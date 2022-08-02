O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.20 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,439. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

About O-I Glass

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,003,000 after acquiring an additional 376,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 349,451 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in O-I Glass by 29.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,165,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 262,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in O-I Glass by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 152,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

