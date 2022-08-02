Oasis Network Trading Up 81.6% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 81.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $433.77 million and $105.78 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

