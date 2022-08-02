ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.45 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion. ODP also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.78-$0.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.83. 4,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,528. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.89. ODP has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of ODP

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ODP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ODP by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

