OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in OFS Credit by 19.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Credit Price Performance

OFS Credit stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 49,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.53. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.70%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.89%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

