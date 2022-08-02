Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Update

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.34. Olin has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

