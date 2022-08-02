Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 50,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $908,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

