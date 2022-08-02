Omni One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $14.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00008740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00254439 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000959 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,362 coins and its circulating supply is 563,046 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

