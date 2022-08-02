Omnia Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,400 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after buying an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,122,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.15. 35,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,582. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.