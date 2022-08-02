Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $9.94 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 6.6% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $3,662,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.75. 175,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,983. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

