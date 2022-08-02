ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.46.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,380,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.47. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 84.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

