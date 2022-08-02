ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.46.
ON Semiconductor Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,380,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.47. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $71.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 84.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.