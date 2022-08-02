ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.97. The company had a trading volume of 352,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,165. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.67.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 53.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 114.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.