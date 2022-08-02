Oraichain Token Tops One Day Volume of $636,647.00 (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oraichain Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,371.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00129229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031839 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io.

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oraichain Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oraichain Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.