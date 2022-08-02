Orbs Reaches Market Cap of $126.57 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $126.57 million and $8.63 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,941.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00127324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031384 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.