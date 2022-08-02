O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $745.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $667.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.23.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $707.48. 12,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,312. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $643.95 and its 200 day moving average is $658.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.