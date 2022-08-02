Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $12,197,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 768.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 884,995 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

OGN opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

