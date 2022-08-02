Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OROVY opened at $168.50 on Tuesday. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $16.3772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 25.23%.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

