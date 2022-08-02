Origin Materials (ORGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Origin Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Origin Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ORGN opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Origin Materials has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $825.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 61.85 and a current ratio of 61.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Origin Materials

Institutional Trading of Origin Materials

In other news, Director Boon Sim acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Origin Materials by 46.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,909,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 2,099.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 435,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 273,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Featured Stories

