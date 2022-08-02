Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 355,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 290,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

OTIC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 270,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,404. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

