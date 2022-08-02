Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.83-$7.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR stock traded up $7.60 on Tuesday, reaching $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 462,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,401. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 11.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

