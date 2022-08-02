Outfront Media (OUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Outfront Media to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Outfront Media to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Outfront Media Trading Down 1.8 %
OUT opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
OUT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Outfront Media Company Profile
Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
