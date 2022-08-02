Outfront Media (OUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Outfront Media to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Outfront Media to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media Trading Down 1.8 %

OUT opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Outfront Media by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period.

OUT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Outfront Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.