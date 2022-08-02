Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, June 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Martin Vazquez sold 258 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $6,800.88.

Outset Medical Trading Down 4.0 %

Outset Medical stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. 2,276,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,547. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Outset Medical by 286.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Outset Medical by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.