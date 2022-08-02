Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Gap Down to $6.65

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.40. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 3,649 shares trading hands.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 503.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 117,622 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 36.5% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,077 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

