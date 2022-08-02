PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 641,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PACCAR by 413.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after buying an additional 185,302 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 34.8% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACCAR Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Shares of PCAR opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.