Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

PACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price target on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

