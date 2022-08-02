Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.57.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE PKG opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.