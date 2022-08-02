Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Update

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 681,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

Palatin Technologies stock remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,114. The company has a market cap of $61.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.79. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,422,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

