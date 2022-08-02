Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Update

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 681,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Palatin Technologies Price Performance
Palatin Technologies stock remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,114. The company has a market cap of $61.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.79. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.96.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.