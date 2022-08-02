Pallapay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163,196.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Pallapay has a total market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $163,196.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00631969 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017036 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034418 BTC.
Pallapay Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Pallapay Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.