Pallapay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163,196.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Pallapay has a total market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $163,196.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00631969 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034418 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.

Pallapay Coin Trading

