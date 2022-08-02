Palomar (PLMR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Palomar to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Palomar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Down 1.0 %

Palomar stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.12. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Palomar

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLMR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth about $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 50.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 62.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.