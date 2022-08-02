Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Update

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,700 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 945,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth $469,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Shares of PAM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 108,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.