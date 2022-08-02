Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.59. 1,423,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,763,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.