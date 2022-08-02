Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $25.75 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,879 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $25,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

ESGD stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $65.71. 17,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,318. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

