Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.1% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $43,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.80. 12,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

