Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 161,023 SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,000. SPDR S&P China ETF accounts for 1.3% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.98% of SPDR S&P China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GXC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,571. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.95. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $73.89 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.