Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 23.98%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
