Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.18. 265,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,129,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.