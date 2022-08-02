Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,281 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $11,094,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.67. 166,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,983. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.46.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

