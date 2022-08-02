Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,494 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.27. The company had a trading volume of 148,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.27. The company has a market capitalization of $225.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

