Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,089 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Linde by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LIN traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,038. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.12 and its 200 day moving average is $304.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

