Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $43,720. Corporate insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Park-Ohio

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.