PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Down 0.6% This Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $27.32 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.00448641 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.97 or 0.02114861 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00278718 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

