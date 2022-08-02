Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Parsons alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $52,473,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of PSN opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.