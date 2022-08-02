Particl (PART) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $364.00

Particl (PART) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Particl has a market cap of $5.43 million and $364.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001906 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,333,767 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

