Pawtocol Market Capitalization Reaches $4.57 Million (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Pawtocol has a market cap of $4.57 million and $702,296.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00627242 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016491 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034563 BTC.
Pawtocol Profile
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com.
Pawtocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pawtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pawtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.