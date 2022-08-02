PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.87-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.18 billion. PayPal also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.94-$0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.60.

PYPL stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. 17,430,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,666,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.40. PayPal has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

