PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.87-3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.18 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.87-$3.97 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,430,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,666,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.33. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,008,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $694,871,000 after purchasing an additional 324,814 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1,353.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

